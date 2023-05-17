Two terrorists gunned down in Bannu IBO

RAWALPINDI: Two terrorists were gunned down in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in general area Jani Khel of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Bannu district, ARY News reported on Wednesday, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in general area Jani Khel of Bannu district on ‘reported presence of terrorists in the area’.

“During the operation, intense fire exchange took place between security forces and terrorists. Resultantly, two terrorists were gunned down,” the ISPR said, adding that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

The military’s media wing added that the killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and innocent citizens.

“Locals of the area appreciated Security Forces’ operation and assured of their full support in eliminating the menace of terrorism,” it added.

Earlier in May, three terrorists were killed while two were arrested during intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in the Tank district and Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan).

According to a statement, a fierce fire exchange took place between security forces and terrorists which resulted in the killing of three terrorists including a wanted terrorist Jabbar Shah aka Shah Alam.

The military’s media wing said that two terrorists were also arrested in injured condition.