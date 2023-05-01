TTP commander killed in DI Khan IBO

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) commander was killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Dera Ismail Khan, ARY News reported on Monday.

The security forces conducted IBO in Dera Ismail Khan. During the IBO, TTP Gandapur terrorist commander Jabbar Shah was killed and two other terrorists were injured.

The terrorist commander Jabbar Shah was involved in attacks on polio teams, receiving ransom money and sectarian killings.

This is the second successful operation of the law enforcement agencies in this area as they earlier killed two terrorists in an intelligence-based operation.

Earlier, two soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom while eight terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the South Waziristan district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The soldiers effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, resulting in the elimination of eight terrorists who were actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and the killing of innocent citizens.

Lance Naik Shoaib Ali, 25, a resident of Parachinar, District Kurram, and Sepoy Rafi Ullah, 22, a resident of District Lakki Marwat, fought gallantly but were martyred in an intense fire exchange between the security troops and terrorists. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

