Two soldiers martyred, eight terrorists killed in South Waziristan IBO

RAWALPINDI: At least two soldiers of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom while eight terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in South Waziristan district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported on Saturday, quoting the military’s media wing.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the general area Zarmilan of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s South Waziristan district on Saturday.

During the conduct of the operation, the ISPR said, an intense fire exchange took place between the security troops and terrorists.

“The soldiers effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, resulting in the elimination of eight terrorists who had been actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and the killing of innocent citizens,” the military’s media wing added.

It added that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

Lance Naik Shoaib Ali, 25, a resident of Parachinar, District Kurram, and Sepoy Rafi Ullah, 22, a resident of District Lakki Marwat, fought gallantly but were martyred, according to the statement.

The ISPR said that sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists present in the area. It further said that the security forces remained determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and “such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve”.

Earlier in March, an official of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) was martyred and seven other members sustained injuries in gun battle with terrorists in South Waziristan district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

The ISPR, in the statement, said that Brigadier Barki and his team put up a valiant resistance against the terrorists during the encounter and the officer sacrificed his life for peace of the motherland.

During the gun battle, seven other members of the intelligence agency got injured including two critically, the military’s media wing added.

Brigadier Barki was instrumental in locating and eradicating terrorists responsible for vicious assaults in Pakistan, including the Army Public School (APS) attack in Peshawar.

