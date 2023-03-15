Eight terrorists killed in South Waziristan operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed eight terrorists during an operation in South Waziristan, ARY News quoted Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday.

The security forces carried out an operation after getting information about the presence of terrorists in the Zinghara area of South Waziristan.

Eight terrorists were killed after an intense exchange of fire between the security forces and terrorists.

Two Pakistan Army soldiers were injured and two children embraced martyrdom during the exchange of fire, according to the ISPR.

A few days ago, five terrorists were gunned down by security forces in an operation following an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan’s Datta Khel general area a day earlier.

According to the military’s media wing, an intelligence-based operation (IBO) – conducted in North and South Waziristan Districts – was followed by a sanitisation of the area by security forces.

“During intense exchange of fire, five more terrorists were killed,” ISPR said.

Weapons, ammunition and a large quantity of equipment were also recovered from the killed terrorists. Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from every inch of our territory with an unflinching resolve.

The ISPR said area locals “appreciated the security forces responded and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area”.

