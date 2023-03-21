ISI official martyred, seven injured in South Waziristan gun battle

RAWALPINDI: An official of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) was martyred and seven other members sustained injuries in gun battle with terrorists in South Waziristan district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported on Tuesday, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to a statement issued by military’s media wing, the incident occurred in Angoor Adda locality of South Waziristan district, wherein ISI official – Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki – encountered the terrorists.

The ISPR, in the statement, said that Brigadier Barki and his team put up a valiant resistance against the terrorists during the encounter and the officer sacrificed his life for peace of the motherland.

During the gun battle, seven other members of the intelligence agency got injured including two critically, the military’s media wing added.

Brigadier Barki was instrumental in locating and eradicating terrorists responsible for vicious assaults in Pakistan, including the Army Public School (APS) attack in Peshawar.

He received his commission in the esteemed Frontier Force Regiment of Pakistan on October 12, 1995. The late officer is survived by his spouse, daughter, and son.

Earlier in January, two ISI officials — Director Naveed Sadiq Sial and Inspector Nasir Abbas — were martyred in a gun attack at a roadside restaurant in Pirowal area of Khanewal.

The incident took place at a hotel in Khanewal city, wherein unidentified assailants opened fire at two officers, killing them on the spot.

