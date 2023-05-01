Seven terrorists arrested in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security Forces conducted an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) in the general area of Miran Shah, North Waziristan district, ARY News quoted ISPR Monday.

According to the media wing of the armed forces, seven terrorists of the Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group were arrested from Miran Shah in the Intelligence-Based Operation.

A terrorist commander Mehtab aka Lala was also among the arrested terrorists. They were involved in terror activities against innocent civilians and security forces, the ISPR added.

The army’s media wing further said that the locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.

Earlier today, a Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) commander was killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Dera Ismail Khan.

The security forces conducted IBO in Dera Ismail Khan. During the IBO, TTP Gandapur terrorist commander Jabbar Shah was killed and two other terrorists were injured.

The terrorist commander Jabbar Shah was involved in attacks on polio teams, receiving ransom money and sectarian killings.

This is the second successful operation of the law enforcement agencies in this area as they earlier killed two terrorists in an intelligence-based operation.

