Rehman Dakait’s wanted son-in-law arrested over 21 alleged murders

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Police have claimed the arrest of a long wanted Lyari gang war shooter and slain infamous Rehman Dakait’s son-in-law Shehryar from the Purana Golimar area in an intelligence-based raid on Thursday, ARY News reported.

The CTD team moved after secret information it received of Shehryar alias Sheril’s whereabouts and arrested the alleged sharpshooter who allegedly killed 21 people in various target killing bids including a police officer in Pak Colony area.

He killed police constable Farooq, posted in Pak Colony, back in 2014, said CTD in-charge Chaudhry Safdar. Just in 2014 he further killed 12 different men on the instructions of the detained notorious gang war kingpin and a de facto successor or Dakait, Uzair Jan Baloch.

CTD’s Chaudhry said Shehryar extorted the shop owners and businesses of Purana Golimar and Lyari to date.

Karachi house fire kills five including two women

Separately in a horrific incident earlier today, at least five persons were killed when a house located in Karachi’s Muhammad Ali Society Sultan Road in Karachi caught fire.

According to initial reports, a fire broke out in a two-storey building located at the Shaheed Tippu Sultan Road as a result smoke accumulated in the building due to which five persons died due to suffocation.