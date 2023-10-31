CTD arrests MQM-L ‘target killer’ from Karachi

KARACHI: The Counter Terrorist Department (CTD) on Tuesday conducted an operation in Karachi, and successfully apprehended an alleged target killer of Muttahida Qaumi Movement – London (MQM-L), ARY News reported.

The accused, Rahman Qureshi alias Bablu, during the investigation, made significant revelations, stating that he killed seven citizens between 2011 to 2013.

In a statement, the CTD in charge, Chaudhry Safdar stated that the arrested accused was a member of MQM-L’s North Karachi target killers’ team, and was involved in the murder of multiple political figures in the metropolis.

“Rehman Qureshi killed seven citizens of Karachi between 2011 to 2013,” Safdar claimed.

He further stated that the arrested individual with his other accomplice killed three citizens who were later identified as Zubair, Shahrukh Abid, and Talha. All the three deceased were affiliated with the opposition party.

The CTD in charge further stated that the accused in another incident killed another opposition party worker, Hamid, and a woman in Karachi’s Surjani town, meanwhile, the arrested accused also shot dead an unidentified person in Khawaja Ajmer Nagri.

CTD in-charge Chaudhry Safdar stated that the police officials recovered an illegal weapon from the possession of the arrested individual, however, the records are being obtained from the concerned police stations.