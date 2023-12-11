CTD arrests nine ‘terrorists’ in Punjab

LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab police on Monday arrested nine ‘terrorists’ associated with the banned outfits, in intelligence-based operations in various cities of the province, ARY News reported.

According to the spokesperson, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) conducted 70 intelligence-based operations in various Punjab cities and rounded up nine ‘terrorists’.

CTD spokesperson further said the IBOs were conducted in Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Sialkot, and Hafizabad. Among the nine arrested, two were major financers of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Explosives, two grenades, IED devices, mobile phones, cash were also recovered from the arrested terrorists, who were identified as Abdul Rahman, Abdul Wahid, Azeem, Zaman، Sufiyan, Siddique and Sajjid Jutt.

The CTD spokesman said 47 suspects were arrested during 314 combing operations this week, and 12,893 people were questioned during the operations۔

Last month, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) killed three terrorists associated with a banned outfit during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan’s Khuzdar district.

The Counter-Terrorism Department spokesperson said that an IBO was conducted in Balochistan’s Khuzdar district in which three terrorists of a banned outfit were killed.

A large cache of arms and explosive material was recovered from the terrorists. The CTD team recovered two sub-machine guns, pistol, hand grenades, magnetic IED and rounds during the IBO.