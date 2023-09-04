CTD arrests seven ‘terrorists’ in Punjab

LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab on Monday claimed to have arrested seven suspected terrorists allegedly belonging to banned organisations, ARY News reported.

According to a CTD spokesperson, the arrested terrorists include 2 commanders of the banned ISIS, Shahid and Saif, in provincewide raids by the Counter-Terrorism Department.

Officials said explosive material, grenades and cash were also recovered from those arrested terrorists. The raids were conducted in Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad and Bahawalpur areas of Punjab.

Cases have been registered against the arrest and a probe has begun into the matter, the CTD officials said.

The CTD officials said as many as 65 suspects have been taken into custody during 240 combing operations in Punjab, last week in order to maintain law and order situation in the province.

On September 2, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) killed eight terrorists in separate operations in Balochistan.

In another operation in Quetta, the Counter-Terrorism Department spokesperson said, they safely recovered a child and killed three abductors, who were stated to be the members of outlawed organisation.

The Counter-Terrorism Department carried out an operation after the terrorists had kidnapped the child for ransom and also seized arms and ammunition from their hideout.