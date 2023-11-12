CTD arrests ‘terrorist’ after gunfight in Matiari

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Hyderabad officials arrested a terrorist associated with banned Al-Qaeda after a gunfight in Sindh’s Matiari district, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The arrested Al-Qaeda terrorist was identified as Abdullah Aasi while his two accomplices Ali and Shehryar fled from the scene, the CTD spokesperson said in a statement.

The CTD spokesperson said that the arrested terrorist had also visited Saudi Arabia, Malaysia and Afghanistan to strengthen his network. Weapons and a hand grenade were recovered from the terrorist’s possession.

On Saturday, the Counter-Terrorism Department arrested the accused, allegedly involved in providing financial assistance to the banned organization, and his three facilitators.

The Counter-Terrorism Department spokesperson stated that the arrested individual, identified as Sultan, originated from Afghanistan was allegedly involved in money laundering, and used this money for sabotage.

The CTD officials recovered foreign currency from the possession of the arrested individuals which includes 175,000 Euro, $15,000 USD, and 44,000 Saudi Riyal.

Meanwhile, a case was registered against all the arrested accused.