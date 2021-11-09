CTD arrests ‘terrorist associated with banned outfit’ in Chakwal IBO

LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has foiled a bid of terrorism by arresting an alleged terrorist associated with a banned outfit in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Chakwal, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The CTD spokesperson said in a statement that a terrorist of the banned outfit was arrested in Chakwal IBO. The terrorist was identified as Arqam Aziz who had been arrested during the raid conducted at a compound.

The raiding team recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition after it was spotted by the terrorist. A banned outfit wanted to use the ammunition for a terror attack, said CTD spokesperson.

The arrested terrorist was shifted to an undisclosed location for interrogation. The spokesperson added that an investigation was launched after the recovery of the ammunition.

Earlier in the day, it was learnt that CTD killed two suspected terrorists said to be associated with a proscribed outfit in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan’s Khuzdar on Monday night.

A spokesperson for the CTD said the operation was conducted in the Saruna area. Two terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire with the CTD personnel, he added.

Explosives, arms and ammunition were seized from the possession of the killed terrorists.