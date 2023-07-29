CTD arrests terrorist from Khyber district

29.9 C
Saturday, July 29, 2023
PESHAWAR: Counter Terrorism District (CTD) arrested a target killer terrorist from Khyber district, ARY News reported.

As per details, the arrested terrorist was involved in the killing of a sub-inspector Andaz Gul Khan on July 22, 2022.

The terrorist Abdullah aka Irshad was arrested from Bara District Khyber by the Counter Terrorism District (CTD) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Additional Station House Officer (SHO) Adnan Afridi was martyred and other people sustained injuries in a powerful bomb blast at a mosque in the Ali Masjid area of Khyber district, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A powerful bomb blast occurred at a mosque in the Ali Masjid area in Jamrud – Khyber district in which a police officer – additional SHO Adnan Afridi was martyred and other people got injured.

Read more: Bomb blast at mosque kills police officer, injures others in Khyber

According to the initial investigation, it was apparently a suicide bomb blast. Rescue teams shifted the wounded persons to a local hospital for medical assistance.

Security forces cordoned off the whole area and started a search operation to arrest the culprit.

It was learned that the district Khyber Police conducted an intelligence-based operation over the information of the presence of two terrorists in an under-construction mosque in Jamrud.

One of the terrorists blew himself up when the police tried to arrest him while the other terrorist fled the bombing site.

However, the security forces commenced a search operation to arrest the second suspect and successfully arrested him from the spot of the incident.

