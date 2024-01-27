CTD arrests terrorist of banned outfit in Jamshoro 

JAMSHORO: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Hyderabad on Saturday arrested terrorist of a banned organization from Jamshoro, ARY News reported.

As per details, CTD has foiled a terrorist attack in Jamshoro ahead of the general election 2024.

The operation was conducted by the CTD Hyderabad, arrested the terrorist and recovered 600 kg explosives, a detonator, anti-state pamphlets, and banners from the possession of the arrested terrorist.

The CTD officials stated that the terrorist had planned to carry out terror attack on the polling day of election 2024.

Related: CTD arrests two terrorists of Daesh from Peshawar

Earlier, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed to have apprehended two terrorists of the banned organization Daesh from Peshawar.

The SSP operations CTD, Najam Husnain Liaquat, during the presser, claimed that the arrested terrorists were planning to target the leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Fazlur Rahman and Awami National Party (ANP) leader Aimal Wali Khan.

The SSP further revealed that the suicide bomber was identified as Adil, who allegedly took his training from the Paktia province of Afghanistan.

The police arrested a suicide bomber and a facilitator meanwhile, two suicide jackets, three hand grenades, and a pistol were recovered from the location pointed out by the arrested accused.