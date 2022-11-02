CTD arrests ‘terrorist of banned outfit’ in Khairpur

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Wednesday arrested an alleged terrorist associated with a banned outfit during a raid in Khairpur city of Sindh province, ARY News reported.

According to details, the law enforcement agency conducted a raid in Owais Shah graveyard in Khairpur city on an intelligence tip-off.

During the raid, the CTD Karachi arrested the terrorist – identified as Riaz Ahmed – associated with a banned outfit.

A CTD spokesperson, in a statement, claimed that the arrested terrorist was involved in anti-national activities. The raiding team has also recovered ball bearings, nut bolts and detonator recovered from terrorist’s possession.

“The arrested accused is involved in attacks on railway track and gas pipeline blasts”, the CTD spokesperson said, adding that the terrorist had carried out operations in different areas from 2013 to 2020.

Earlier in October, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) foiled a major terror bid in Karachi and arrested four wanted suspects during a raid in Karachi.

The CTD Karachi conducted a raid near Moach Goth at Karachi’s Hub River Road and arrested four wanted suspects – identified as Mir Ali Shah, Iqbal, Nasrullah and Mohammad.

In a statement, the CTD spokesperson said the raiding team also recovered a large quantity of explosive materials – including commercial explosives, safety time fuses, three detonators – from the possession of arrested suspects.

