CTD foils terror bid in Karachi, arrests four suspects

KARACHI: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has foiled a major terror bid in Karachi and arrested four wanted suspects during a raid in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to details, the CTD Karachi conducted a raid near Moach Goth at Karachi’s Hub River Road and arrested four wanted suspects – identified as Mir Ali Shah, Iqbal, Nasrullah and Mohammad.

In a statement, the CTD spokesperson said the raiding team also recovered a large quantity of explosive materials – including commercial explosives, safety time fuses, three detonators – from the possession of arrested suspects.

The CTD spokesperson further said that the suspects were instructed to provide explosive materials to terrorists’ top brass. The materials were transported from Hub Balochistan to Hub River Road for conducting terrorist activities in Karachi, it added.

The spokesperson also said that the suspects were involved in smuggling arms and ammunitions from abroad for the past one year.

A day earlier, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested a suspected terrorist associated with banned outfit, Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), in Naushahro Feroze.

According to details, the suspected terrorist – identified as Ghaffar Domkey –was arrested during a raid conducted by CTD Sukkur. The raiding team also recovered arms and ammunitions from the arrested suspect’s possession.

A CTD spokesperson, in a statement, claimed that several cases were registered against the arrested suspect in police station Sukkur. The terrorist was wanted in terrorism, possession of explosive materials and other cases.

Earlier in October, the CTD claimed to arrest an alleged terrorist of a banned outfit during a raid in Karachi.

The agency told the media that a raid was conducted near Mauripur Road – Agra Taj. A ‘terrorist of an outlawed outfit’ was arrested during the raid in which the CTD officials also recovered arms, hand grenade and bullets.

The agency added that the brother of the arrested suspect was also killed while making a bomb at his house in Ibrahim Hyderi. “Other accomplices of the accused were arrested by the officials of Ibrahim Hyderi police station,” it added.

