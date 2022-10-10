‘Terrorist of banned outfit’ arrested in Karachi: CTD

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has claimed to arrest an alleged terrorist of a banned outfit during a raid in Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

The CTD officials told the media that a raid was conducted near Mauripur Road – Agra Taj. A ‘terrorist of an outlawed outfit’ was arrested during the raid in which the CTD officials also recovered arms, hand grenade and bullets.

The CTD spokesperson added that the brother of the arrested suspect was also killed while making a bomb at his house in Ibrahim Hyderi. “Other accomplices of the accused were arrested by the officials of Ibrahim Hyderi police station,” it added.

Earlier on October 1, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed to kill two suspected terrorists of a banned outfit in an operation in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Maymar area.

According to details, the security force conducted the operation on intelligence reports of the presence of terrorists in a house in Janjal Goth near Gulshan-e-Maymar. The CTD team reached the site and surrounded the terrorists, a spokesperson said.

During the gun battle, two terrorists of the banned outfit were shot dead while four CTD officials sustained bullet injuries. A woman and a child were also present in the house during the operation, the CTD spokesperson added.

The spokesperson further said the woman and the girl remained unhurt and were taken into custody. Meanwhile, the condition of two injured CTD officials was said to be critical.

The bomb disposal squad had also been called as the authorities suspect presence of explosives in the house.

