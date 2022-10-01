CTD guns down two ‘terrorists’ in Karachi

KARACHI: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed to have killed two suspected terrorists of banned outfit in an operation in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Maymar area, ARY News on Saturday.

According to details, the security force conducted the operation on intelligence reports of presence of terrorists in a house in Janjal Goth near Gulshan-e-Maymar. The CTD team reached the site and surrounded the terrorists, a spokesperson said.

During the gun battle, two terrorists of the banned outfit were shot dead while four CTD officials sustained bullet injuries. A woman and a child were also present in the house during the operation, the CTD spokesperson added.

The spokesperson further said the woman and the girl remained unhurt and were taken into custody. Meanwhile, the condition of two injured CTD officials was said to be critical.

The bomb disposal squad has been called as the authorities suspect presence of explosives in the house. The security force has cordoned off the area and an extra contingent has been called.

Read More: CTD kills four terrorists of proscribed organisation in Quetta

Earlier in September, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officials arrested ‘suspected facilitators of terrorists’ during a raid at a gutka factory in Karachi.

The CTD officials said that a raid was conducted at a gutka factory in Karachi’s Pak Colony and arrested 12 suspects.

According to the spokesperson, ‘suspected facilitators of terrorists associated with a banned outfit.’ The CTD officials recovered a huge quantity of hazardous goods from their possession.

Comments