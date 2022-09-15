CTD arrests ‘suspected facilitators of terrorists’ from gutka factory

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officials have arrested ‘suspected facilitators of terrorists’ during a raid at a gutka factory in Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The CTD officials said that a raid was conducted at a gutka factory in Karachi’s Pak Colony and arrested 12 suspects. According to the spokesperson, ‘suspected facilitators of terrorists associated with a banned outfit.’

The CTD officials recovered a huge quantity of hazardous goods from their possession.

It added that ‘the ringleader of the suspects was wanted in 2004 terrorism and police attack cases.’

On Tuesday, the CTD arrested two alleged terrorists who were associated with a banned outfit during a raid in Sahiwal.

Read more: CTD arrests suspected ‘SRA militant’ in Dadu

The suspected terrorists were arrested by the CTD officials during a raid on Madhali Road of Sahiwal. The raiding team recovered arms, explosive material and banned literature.

The CTD spokesperson said that the arrested terrorists were working on a sabotage plan in the city.

Earlier on September 7, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Sukkur officials arrested two alleged terrorists associated with a banned outfit during a raid near Khairpur.

The CTD spokesperson said in a statement that two ‘terrorists’ namely Aziz Domki and Mitha Khan Makki were arrested during a raid near Khairpur. “Both suspects received terrorism training in Afghanistan and were involved in anti-state activities.”

The spokesperson added that the arrested men were experts in IED and explosive material installation. It was learnt that the suspects were also involved in brainwashing common citizens in different cities and facilitating them to go to Afghanistan.

The alleged terrorists were also involved in the supply of explosive material to different parts of Sindh province.

Comments