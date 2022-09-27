CTD kills four terrorists of proscribed organisation in Quetta

QUETTA: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Tuesday claimed to have shot dead four members of the proscribed organisation in Quetta, ARY News reported.

As per details, the CTD team met an encounter with terrorists in Quetta’s Hazarganji area, when their truck was asked to stop at the checkpost.

The terrorists opened fire at the CTD team and in retaliatory fire four were killed on the spot. The terrorists were smuggling heroin to Karachi from Quetta.

The drugs have been taken into custody by the CTD team.

On May 18, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) along with the intelligence agencies shot dead two terrorists associated with a separatist group in Karachi.

The alleged terrorist killed in a joint raid carried out by the CTD and an intelligence agency had turned out to be the executor of a bomb blast in Karachi’s Saddar neighbourhood.

Allah Dino had turned out to be a prime facilitator in the Saddar blast after CCTV footage confirmed that he brought the IED-planted motorcycle and later blew it up with the help of remote control.

