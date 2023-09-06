CTD arrests terrorist of banned outfit in Sukkur

SUKKUR: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested a terrorist of a banned outfit in Sukkur, ARY News reported.

According to CTD spokesman, the terrorist identified as Farooq Shah was head of the banned outfit’s provincial student wing and he was wanted in seven high-profile terrorism cases.

The CTD officials said that the name of the arrested terrorist was also included in the Red Book as he was involved in several abduction cases.

Spokesman CTD further said one pistol and several bullets have been recovered from the accused and further investigation is underway.

Read more: Four soldiers martyred, 12 terrorists killed in Chitral terrorist attack

Earlier, four Pakistan Army soldiers martyred and 12 terrorists killed in Chitral attack on the Pak-Afghan border.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that a large group of terrorists equipped with latest weapons attacked two military checkposts.

The Army media wing said that there was information about the terrorist movement in Nuristan and Kunar provinces of Afghanistan. The security forces timely action resulted in the killing of 12 terrorists.

During the fire exchange, four Pakistan Army soldiers having fought gallantly embraced martyrdom.

The clearance operation of security operation is underway to apprehend remaining terrorists as well, it added.

Security forces and the nation remain resilient and determined to thwart all such dastardly attempts of the enemy aimed at destroying peace in Pakistan, the ISPR added.