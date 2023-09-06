Four soldiers martyred, 12 terrorist killed in Chitral terrorist attack

CHITRAL: Four Pakistan Army soldiers martyred and 12 terrorists killed in Chitral attack on the Pak-Afghan border, ARY News reported quoting ISPR.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that a large group of terrorists equipped with latest weapons attacked two military checkposts.

The Army media wing said that there was information about the terrorists’ movement in Nuristan and Kunar provinces of Afghanistan. The security forces timely action resulted in the killing of 12 terrorists.

During the fire exchange, four Pakistan Army soldiers having fought gallantly embraced martyrdom.

The clearance operation of security operation is underway to apprehend remaining terrorists as well, it added.

Security forces and the nation remain resilient and determined to thwart all such dastardly attempts of the enemy aimed at destroying peace of Pakistan, the ISPR added.

The military’s media wing said that the Afghan government should not allow its land to be used by terrorists against Pakistan.

Earlier in the day, a soldier was martyred during an exchange of fire with terrorists in the Tirah valley of the Khyber district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said ISPR.

The fire exchange between security forces and terrorists took place on the night of August 31/September 1, said Inter-Services Public Relations in a statement.

The martyred soldier was identified as Havildar Muntazir Shah, 36, a Swabi district resident.