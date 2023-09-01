Soldier martyred, terrorist killed in Khyber gun battle: ISPR

A soldier was martyred during an exchange of fire with terrorists in the Tirah valley of the Khyber district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News quoted ISPR on Friday.

The fire exchange between security forces and terrorists took place on the night of August 31/September 1, said Inter-Services Public Relations in a statement.

The martyred soldier was identified as Havildar Muntazir Shah, 36, a Swabi district resident.

It added, “The troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, resulting in the killing of one terrorist,”

The killed terrorist remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent civilians, said the military’s media wing.

Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, it added.

Yesterday, nine soldiers were martyred in a suicide attack on a security forces convoy in the Janikhel area of district Bannu in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The army media wing said that the security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.

The armed forces said that they were determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of soldiers further strengthened their resolve, ISPR.