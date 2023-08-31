Nine soldiers martyred in Bannu suicide attack

BANNU: At least nine soldiers martyred in a suicide attack on security forces convoy in Janikhel area of district Bannu in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported quoting ISPR.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a suicide bomber who was on a motorcycle exploded near the military convoy and nine soldiers embraced martyrdom while five others were injured.

The army media wing said that the security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.

The armed forces said that they were determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of soldiers further strengthened their resolve, ISPR.

Reacting to the Bannu suicide attack, Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said he was heartbroken by the loss of nine valiant soldiers in Bannu Division.

In a post on X (Twitter), he said, “Heartbroken by the loss of 9 valiant soldiers in Bannu Division, KPK, to a cowardly terrorist act that injured many. Such acts are utterly reprehensible. My thoughts are with the families of the martyred and injured. Pakistan stands resolute against such terror.”

On August 22, at least six Pakistan army soldiers were martyred during an exchange of fire with terrorists in the South Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and resultantly four terrorists were sent to hell, while two terrorists were injured,” it said, “However, during an intense exchange of fire, six brave soldiers having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom.”