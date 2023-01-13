CTD arrests three members of banned SRA in Karachi

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Friday arrested three alleged members of the banned outfit, Sindh Revolutionary Army (SRA), during a raid in Karachi, ARY News reported.

The CTD spokesperson said that a raid was conducted on a tip-off in Mochko area on Northern Bypass today. Three alleged SRA members were arrested in the raid while two fled from the scene.

The CTD officials also recovered explosive material and arms from the possession of the arrested men.

According to the spokesperson, the accused confessed to their involvement in bomb blasts and murders in Sindh. They also revealed that they received orders regarding the target and other items for the terror activities from a senior SRA member namely Inam Abbasi.

READ: CTD GUNS DOWN FOUR TERRORISTS IN PESHAWAR IBO



Earlier on Thursday, CTD personnel arrested two terrorists from a banned outfit in Multan.

The CTD carried out Combing operations in different regions of Punjab.

The arrested terrorists were identified as Ehsan and Osama. The law enforcement personnel also recovered explosives and cash from the possession of terrorists.

One terrorist was arrested from the suburbs of Lahore and biometric verification of 628 people was also carried out. The CTD officials said more than 1906 suspects have been investigated so far.

Comments