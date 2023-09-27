CTD arrests three members of car snatching gang

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested three members of car snatching gang in Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per details, the suspects were involved in several snatching incidents in different areas of the metropolis.

According to CTD officials, the suspects used to sell the vehicles within the country. The CTD officials also recovered the three snatched vehicles.

Earlier, a wanted commander of outlawed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Nasrullah, was arrested by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Karachi.

The CTD in-charge Khurram Waris said in a statement that a key commander of TTP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Nasrullah was arrested from Karachi’s Kuwari Colony and arms were also recovered from his possession.

He said that the accused was wanted in serious crimes including terror financing and terrorism. Waris said that the arrested man used to provide residence to his accomplices in Karachi besides providing medical assistance to the wounded ones.

Additionally, the accused was involved in fundraising for the outlawed organization through different means and transferred the funds to Afghanistan.

The CTD in charge added that Nasrullah’s brother and a close relative were also involved in the terrorist activities.