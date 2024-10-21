CTD arrests three ‘TTP operatives’ involved in Karachi cop killing

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) investigation unit, acting on a tip-off, has arrested three suspected terrorists from the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) involved in the killing of a police officer.

According to details, CTD’s investigation unit conducted a raid in Sohrab Goth, apprehending three suspects identified as Farhad, Haji Rehman, and Sagheer.

The authorities recovered three pistols and organizational literature from their possession.

DSP CTD Investigation, Chaudhry Safdar, confirmed that the TTP had claimed responsibility for the attack on the police. The arrested suspects are affiliated with the Maulana Bashir group of the TTP.

During interrogation, the suspects revealed that they were recently tasked by the TTP to carry out attacks on police personnel.

The recovered weapons are being sent for forensic analysis, and the investigation is ongoing, with further significant revelations expected.

It is worth noting that on June 3, 2024, unknown assailants attacked a police post near Jamali Pull in Sohrab Goth.

The police officers were stationed there for the security of citizens heading to the cattle market. The attack resulted in the martyrdom of officer Yasin, while another officer, Salman Abbas, was injured.

Earlier in July, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) anti terrorism financing unit arrested two terrorist in Karachi for funding TTP.

The CTD carried out an operation in Karachi’s Janjal Goth area, resulting in the arrest of two terrorists affiliated with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Hafiz Gul Bahadur group.

According to DIG CTD, Asif Ijaz, the accused were in contact with TTP leaders in Afghanistan through social media and were collecting funds for the banned outfit.