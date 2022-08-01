CTD arrests two SRA members in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Monday claimed to arrest two members of proscribed Sindh Revolutionary Army (SRA) from Hyderabad.

As per details, the arrests were made by in a action of CTD in Hyderabad. Azhar Ahmed, one of the SRA member was involved in blast at the railway line in Sindh’s Gambat in 2014, the CTD said.

In 2015, Azhar blown away trans machine line in Larkana and in 2016 carried out terror activity by planning explosive material in a bicycle.

Read more: CTD arrests suspected ‘SRA militant’ in Dadu

On May 18, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) along with the intelligence agencies shot dead two terrorists associated with a separatist group in Karachi.

The alleged terrorist killed in a joint raid carried out by the CTD and an intelligence agency had turned out to be the executor of a bomb blast in Karachi’s Saddar neighbourhood.

Allah Dino had turned out to be a prime facilitator in the Saddar blast after CCTV footage confirmed that he brought the IED-planted motorcycle and later blew it up with the help of remote control.

Comments