CTD arrests two terrorists in Okara IBO

SAHIWAL: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Thursday arrested two terrorists in an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in Okara, ARY News reported.

As per details, an intelligence-based operation was conducted on Benazir Road in Okara and arrested two terrorists.

The CTD officials stated that weapons, explosives, detonators and batteries from the possession of arrested terrorists.

The terrorists associated with a banned organization were identified as Abdurrehman from Taxila and Talha from Faisalabad.

Related: CTD arrests terrorist of banned outfit in Jamshoro

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) officials apprehended a suspect from Hub River Road allegedly involved in supplying arms and ammunition in Karachi.

The CTD spokesperson in a statement claimed that the accused, identified as Zahid, brought a large number of weapons to Karachi.

The CTD officials claimed that a total of eight 9mm pistols, four 30 bore pistols, and hundreds of bullets were recovered from the possession of the arrested individual.

Meanwhile, the arrested individual during the interrogation revealed that the two accused, named Shahrukh and Waqar from Mansehra, supplied arms to Zahid.

In a separate operation, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Hyderabad arrested terrorists of a banned organization from Jamshoro.

As per details, CTD has foiled a terrorist attack in Jamshoro ahead of the general election 2024.

The operation was conducted by the CTD Hyderabad, arrested the terrorist and recovered 600 kg explosives, a detonator, anti-state pamphlets, and banners from the possession of the arrested terrorist.