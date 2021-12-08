CTD arrests two terrorists of banned outfit in Toba Tek Singh

Toba Tek Singh: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in a successful operation has arrested two members of the banned outfit in Toba Tek Singh, Punjab.

According to the CTD spokesperson, two members of the banned outfit have been arrested from Ada Phlur in Toba Tek Singh. Weapons, ammunition and explosives have been recovered from the accused.

The CTD spokesperson while releasing the identities of the accused said that the arrested include Sartaj, resident of Mardan and Muhammad Wisal of Nowshera. Both were planning to carry out nefarious activities in the area.

The accused have been charged under terrorism and other provisions. An investigation has been launched.

It should be noted that CTD has been conducting intelligence-based operations across Punjab to eliminate terrorists.

In October, CTD had killed three terrorists during an operation in Pakpattan. One of the killed terrorists was identified as Manzoor Ahmed while two unknown persons were also killed.

Two hand grenades, a Kalashnikov and other weapons were recovered from the possession of the slain terrorists in Pakpattan.

