CTD arrests wanted SRA terrorist from Jamshoro

HYDERABAD: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a notorious terrorist of Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army (SRA) in Jamshoro, ARY News reported.

The CTD spokesperson stated that the arrested suspect, identified as Uzair Shah, is a key member of SRA – Sindhi Militant organization – allegedly involved in target killing in the province and was wanted in various other terrorist incidents.

The CTD officials arrested the wanted terrorist near a society located at Jamshoro Sindh University, meanwhile, the court has already sentenced the main accomplice of the arrested terrorists to 14 years of imprisonment.

Earlier, the CTD and security forces arrested five target killers in a joint operation in Peshawar.

As per details, the arrested target killers who were in contact with the banned TTP, were involved in the killing of polio in-charge Dr Abdur Rehman.

The CTD spokesperson said that the terrorists also confessed to killing senior tribal leaders. The CTD conducted an operation, arrested the terrorists and weapons and hand grenades were recovered from their possession.