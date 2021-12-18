Prime suspect in cop’s murder case escapes from CTD custody in Karachi

KARACHI: A prime suspect in the murder case of a policeman has escaped from the custody of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in Karachi, hours after he was nabbed by the authorities, ARY NEWS reported.

The suspect identified as Sheeraz was allegedly involved in killing a policeman named Hamza besides also attacking former SHO Landhi.

The CTD has announced his arrest on Friday morning and the suspect escaped from the custody along with the handcuffs while fooling the policemen posted at the duty.

The policemen on the duty were identified as CTD sub-inspector Sattar and head constable Mehboob. “A case will be registered against the two cops for showing negligence on duty,” the CTD official said.

In a similar incident two days back, police in Islamabad arrested cops posted at Bakshi Khana, temporary lockups at courts, in F-8 Katchery after an inmate was able to flee from there on Thursday morning.

According to a spokesman for Islamabad police, the incident occurred at the Bakshi Khana at F-8 Katchery when an inmate brought from Adiala prison for a court hearing was found missing.

Read More: LAHORE INMATES GETTING DRUGS FROM COURT LOCKUPS, REVEALS PUNJAB GOVT

“He was able to flee from the court,” he said and added that a case has been registered against the cops posted there for their negligence and were later arrested.

The spokesman said that the suspect would soon be apprehended.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!