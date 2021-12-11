Lahore inmates getting drugs from court lockups, reveals Punjab govt

LAHORE: Startling revelations have emerged regarding the provision of drugs to the inmates from a Lahore prison inside ‘Bakshi Khana’, a temporary lockup at courts, ARY NEWS reported.

The details have emerged following an alert issued from the home ministry Punjab to Lahore police and prison department, which highlighted that prisoners were found intoxicated on December 08 after their return to the Camp Jail from a court hearing.

“15 prisoners were found intoxicated on their return from a court hearing,” the handout issued from the jail superintendent said while directing police to take action against guard incharges at the temporary lockups in the courts.

It further highlighted that most of the prisoners are found intoxicated on their return to the prison while pointing out that inmates easily acquire drugs from the canteen at the ‘Bakshi Khanas’.

The letter further shared that some of the families are also involved in providing drugs to the inmates.

“The police should take stern action to cleanse these lockups from such activities,” it said as the home department has also directed the CCPO Lahore to take necessary measures in this regard.

