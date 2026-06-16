CTD eliminates five terrorists in IBO near Attock

LAHORE: Five terrorists were killed during an exchange of fire with the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) near a border area of Attock, according to a CTD spokesperson.

The operation was carried out on the basis of intelligence regarding the presence of militants in the area.

The CTD launched the targeted operation with the aim of arresting the suspects, the spokesperson said.

During the encounter, five militants were killed. Security officials recovered a suicide vest, hand grenades, a submachine gun (SMG), ammunition and explosive material from their possession.

According to the CTD, the militants had allegedly completed planning for attacks in various cities across Punjab. The operation is being viewed as a significant step in preventing potential terrorist activities in the province.

The spokesperson added that a search operation remains underway in the border areas of Attock to trace any remaining suspects and ensure the area is secure.

Read more: 8 terrorists killed, cop martyred in Bannu CTD operation

Authorities have not yet released the identities of the deceased militants, while investigations into the network and its alleged plans are continuing.

Last month, at least eight terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation in Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and police conducted a joint operation in the Miryan tehsil on intelligence reports regarding the presence of terrorists.

According to officials, security forces successfully targeted suspected terrorist hideouts.

During the operation, an improvised explosive device (IED) weighing 10 kilograms was also recovered and defused by the Bomb Disposal Squad.