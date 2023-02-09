CTD foils attack on Police Lines, arrests two TTP terrorists

RAWALPINDI: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and intelligence agency on Thursday foiled an attack on Police Lines and arrested two terrorists of a banned organization, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists Hayat Ullah and Waqeek Khan belong to Haji Faqeer Group.

The investigation revealed that district courts, Saint Paul church, Police Lines Islamabad and police station Saddar were on target of the terrorists. They also sent the recce detailed picture to their commander in Afghanistan.

The Haji Faqeer group operates in Afghanistan. FIR has been registered against the terrorists and further investigation is underway.

Earlier, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested nine terrorists belonging to a banned outfit in different areas of Punjab, ARY News reported.

The CTD Punjab carried out Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) in Lahore, DG Khan, Gujranwala and Bahawalpur and arrested five terror suspects.

The arrested terrorist had already planned to carry out an attack in sensitive districts.

Apart from suicide jackets, explosives, guns, ammunition and literature pertaining to terror activities were recovered from the arrested suspects.

