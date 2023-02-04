CTD Punjab arrests nine ‘terrorists’ of banned outfit

LAHORE: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday arrested nine terrorists belonging to a banned outfit in different areas of Punjab, ARY News reported.

The CTD Punjab carried out Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) in Lahore, DG Khan, Gujranwala and Bahawalpur and arrested five terror suspects.

The arrested terrorist had already planned to carry out an attack in sensitive districts.

Apart from suicide jackets, explosives, guns, ammunition and literature pertaining to terror activities were recovered from the arrested suspects.

Earlier, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel arrested two terrorists from a banned outfit in Multan.

The CTD carried out Combing operations in different regions of Punjab.

The arrested terrorists were identified as Ehsan and Osama. The law enforcement personnel also recovered explosives and cash from the possession of terrorists.

