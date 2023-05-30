CTD foils terror bid, arrests banned outfit’s member in Sahiwal

SAHIWAL: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has foiled a major terror bid in Sahiwal’s Pakpattan Road and arrested an alleged terrorist associated with outlawed Jamaat-ul-Ahrar on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

A Jamaat-ul-Ahrar terrorist Muhammad Afzal Mohmand – belonging to Mohmand District’s Yusuf Khel – has been arrested by CTD in a raid.

The raiding team recovered hand grenade, explosive material, Rs8,550 cash, electric detonator, electric button, battery, double charger and other equipment from his possession.

A case was lodged against the suspected terrorist Muhammad Afzal Mohmand under explosive act and anti-terrorism act (ATA).

Earlier in the month, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) foiled a major terrorist attack in Hyderabad and arrested a suspected terrorist reportedly associated with outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

In a statement, the CTD said it carried out an intelligence-based operation (IBO) at Makki Shah Road in Hyderabad and arrested a suspected terrorist – identified as Taj alias Khalid alias Hafiz Pathan.

The spokesperson, in the statement, said that the raiding team also received hand grenades and detonator rod from the possession of the arrested accused.

“The accused used to prepare people for terrorism by inciting them”, the CTD said, adding that the suspected was also involved in the attack on Frontier Corps (FC) in Dogar Orakzai in 2012.

“The terrorist was involved in the 2013 attack on an army check post in Ghiljo Orakzai”, the spokesperson added.