CTD foils terror bid, arrests two TTP members

LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has foiled a terror bid in Dera Ghazi Khan and arrested two terrorists associated with outlawed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), ARY News reported on Monday.

The CTD officials conducted a raid in Taunsa Sharif and foiled a terror bid in which the terrorists allegedly planned to target sensitive installations in Dera Ghazi Khan.

The CTD officials told the media that two TTP terrorists were arrested. The arrested suspects were identified as Meezan Khan and Mir Ahmed who belong to Dera Ismail Khan. The raiding team also recovered hand grenades, arms and ammunition from the terrorists’ possession.

According to the CTD spokesperson, the terrorists planned to carry out a terrorist attack in DG Khan. A case was lodged against the accused and an investigation was launched.

In another raid, the CTD arrested a suspected terrorist associated with outlawed Sindh Revolutionary Army (SRA) in Karachi’s Clifton area. The arrested suspect was identified as Mumtaz Ali.

The CTD officials also recovered a remote-control bomb from his possession. The accused man revealed that he got a task to carry out a terrorist attack in Karachi from the SRA commander Asghar Shah alias Sajjad Shah through a man namely Shahnawaz.

The suspected terrorist revealed that he has been tasked to target Chinese nationals in Karachi and he is going to plant the bomb in a popular restaurant in the metropolis before being caught by the CTD.