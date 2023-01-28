CTD foils terror bid, guns down two terrorists in DG Khan

LAHORE: Counter Terrorist Department (CTD) on Saturday foiled a terror bid and gunned down two terrorists in Dera Ghazi (DG) Khan, ARY News reported.

According to details, at least two terrorists – identified as Roheed Khan and Hanifullah – were gunned down in an encounter by a raiding team in DG Khan.

In a statement, the CTD spokesperson said that both suspects were involved in terrorist activities in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, adding that the two accomplices of the terrorists escaped from the spot.

Meanwhile, the CTD team recovered pistols, two detonators, explosive material, and two hand grenades from the possession of the suspects.

Earlier this week, CTD arrested five terrorists from a banned outfit in different areas of Punjab. The CTD carried out combing operations and foiled terroir attacks on a large scale.

The CTD officials said that one suspect named Muhammad Musa was arrested from Lahore. He was an active member of the banned TTP.

On the orders of IG Punjab, the Counter Terrorism Department carried out 458 combing operations, and arrested 97 suspects.

