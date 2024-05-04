CTD gunned down four terrorists in Quetta

QUETTA: In a swift response to ongoing security threats, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Quetta undertook a decisive operation and gunned down four terrorists, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to reports from the CTD spokesperson, a police mobile unit encountered and engaged with four armed terrorists in the Sialkot area.

Amidst the exchange of gunfire, one assailant was neutralized by CTD. However, three other militants attempted to evade on motorcycle. Their escape was short-lived as they sought refuge in a building located in the Kili Zarin area.

The CTD, with its operational team, swiftly mobilized the area, promptly surrounding the building to prevent any further escape attempts by the militants.

During the operation, the CTD team successfully eliminated the remaining three terrorists, ensuring the safety and security of the surrounding area.

Subsequent searches of the premises led to the recovery of arms, ammunition, and a motorcycle belonging to the deceased militants.

As per the CTD spokesperson, the bodies of the attackers have been transferred to the hospital for further examination and processing.