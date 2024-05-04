SIU arrests three members of bike lifter gang in Karachi

KARACHI: The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Sindh Police conducted a raid in Karachi’s Joharabad area and arrested three individuals allegedly affiliated with a bike lifter gang in the metropolis, ARY News reported on Saturday.

As per the SSP of SIU, Adeel Chandio, the three individuals of the bike lifer gang were arrested during a raid in the locality of Sports Complex, Joharabad.

The arrested culprits used to commit crimes in North Karachi, Khawaja Ajmer Nagri, Baba Mor, and the Power House area, SSP added.

The police further revealed that one of the arrested individuals distributed weapons among the other accused before committing a crime in the aforementioned areas and used to sell motorcycles in the hub to a person named Zakir.

Earlier in the day, the Anti Encroachment Force carried out a targeted operation in District East, resulting in the apprehension of two notorious land grabbers of Karachi.

The director of Anti Encroachment Force, Raja Tariq Chandio, claimed to have arrested two most wanted land grabbers, identified as Abid Tanveer and Shahenshah alias Siraiki, allegedly involved in illegally possessing the land in front of Super Highway Police Station.

Following the arrest of the wanted land grabbers, a case has been registered against the accused for illegally occupying land located in interior Sindh.

In the First Information Report (FIR), the names of the 15 most wanted land grabbers are included in the report.

However, the law enforcers are conducting raids to arrest the absconding accused.