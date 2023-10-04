CTD guns down four TTP terrorists in Buner

BUNER: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Wednesday gunned down four alleged TTP terrorists during an operation in Buner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.

According to the CTD spokesperson, the TTP terrorists were involved in the extortion of money, target killing and other terror activities.

The spokesperson also claimed to have recovered four hand grenades, Pistols, bullets, six kg of explosive materials and other weapons from the terrorists’ possession.

Earlier, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) killed four alleged terrorists during an operation in Aghbarg area of Quetta.

According to the spokesperson of CTD, the killed terrorists belonged to the banned organization.

The spokesperson also claimed to have recovered suicide jackets, five hand grenades and explosive materials from the hideout of the terrorists.

It was also stated by the spokesman that terrorists were involved in the killing of police and security personnel in Kuchlak.

On September 7, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) killed eight terrorists in separate operations in Balochistan.

According to the spokesperson, the CTD raided a house in Basima – a town and tehsil headquarters in Washuk district on a tipoff.

The CTD managed to seize a large quantity of weapons and ammunition as they searched the premises used as a hideout and are working on confirming the identity of the dead terrorists