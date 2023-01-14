CTD guns down two terrorists in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), in a joint operation with local police, gunned down two terrorists near Shinwari fort, Peshawar, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to CTD spokesman, following the attack on Sarband police station, a joint operation was conducted by CTD and local police in Sarband Shinwari fort on an intelligence tip-off, wherein two alleged terrorists were killed.

The spokesperson noted that the accused terrorists started firing after spotting the raiding team. In heavy exchange of fire, two alleged terrorists were killed while three managed to escape.

Meanwhile, the raiding team also recovered arms and hand grenades from the possession of the deceased terrorists.

“The terrorists were wanted by CTD in terrorism, bomb blast, and extortion cases”, the CTD claimed adding that the terrorists were members of a banned organization. Raids were being carried out to find the remaining three accused.

READ: DSP, TWO COPS MARTYRED IN ATTACK ON POLICE STATION IN PESHAWAR

It is pertinent to mention here that at least three police officials, including a deputy superintendent of police (DSP), embraced martyrdom in exchange of fire with terrorists who attacked a police station in Peshawar’s Sarband area.

The assailants attacked the Sarband police station with hand grenades and long-range rifles in the wee hours of Saturday, leaving DSP Badaber Sardar Hussain and two police officials Irshad and Jehanzeb dead.

READ: POLICE FOIL TERRORIST ATTACK ON DI KHAN CHECK POST

SSP operations further said that at least six to eight terrorists were involved in the attack and 14 policemen were present at the police station at the time of the attack. He said that the terrorists managed to flee after the attack.

Comments