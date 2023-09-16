CTD head constable gunned down in Quetta

QUETTA: Unknown assailants have gunned down a Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Head Constable in Quetta, ARY News reported.

As per details, the police spokesperson said that the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Head Constable Saeed Ahmed was killed when unknown assailants opened fire at him on Jail Road Quetta.

In a separate incident, two cops were martyred as unknown gunmen attacked a polio vaccination team in Quetta’s suburban area. The volunteers — two women — in the polio vaccination teams remained unhurt, said police.

Taking notice of the unfortunate incident, former Chief Minister Abdul Balochistan Quddus Bizenjo condemned the attack and expressed grief over the martyrdom of the policemen.

The former chief minister termed the incident a conspiracy against the healthy future of the children. CM Bizenjo directed the authorities concerned to utilise all the available resources to arrest the culprits involved in the attack.

Yesterday, one soldier was martyred and three terrorists were killed after a security forces post came under attack near Wali Tangi area of Quetta, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to the army’s media wing, the terrorists attacked a post of security forces near Wali Tangi. During the fire exchange, Subedar Qaiser Raheem while fighting valiantly embraced martyrdom in the line of duty whereas one soldier was seriously injured.