KARACHI: In a joint operation by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Sindh and a federal civilian intelligence agency, three terrorists were arrested, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference, IG CTD Captain (Retd) Ghulam Azfar Mahesar informed that the arrested terrorists were involved in an attack on a stall in Defence Phase 2, where a citizen selling national flags was killed. The terrorists had targeted the victim in front of his family.

The arrested suspects were identified as Zafar Ali, Faraz, and Sajjad Ahmed. Three hand grenades and a pistol were recovered from their possession. The IG CTD stated that the terrorists had opened fire at an Independence Day stall on Sunset Boulevard.

The CTD and the intelligence agency tracked down the terrorists using technical evidence. The IG noted that all three suspects were apprehended near the Causeway stream in the Korangi Industrial Area and belong to the banned outfit Sindh Revolutionary Army (SRA).

Azfar Mahesar stated that a foreign-based operative, Arsalan Shah, had assigned the terrorists to recce the Independence Day stall. He added that Arsalan Shah operates a terrorist network on the orders of an Indian proxy.

Detailing the attack, he said that the arrested culprit, Sajjad Ahmed Malah, began conducting recce of the stall on August 3, though the perpetrators had initially planned the attack for August 2.

On the night of August 12, Sajjad Malah arrived at the scene on a motorcycle, while Zafar and Faraz provided cover and assistance on another bike. Sajjad targeted a person named Aman at the stall before fleeing the scene, the IG added.

The IG informed that all three terrorists had set out from Allahwala Town, Korangi, to carry out the attack and had received funds from abroad to spread fear in the city.

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Investigations into the terrorists’ facilitators and foreign links are underway, and a case under the Anti-Terrorism Act and other relevant sections has been lodged against them, the IG concluded.