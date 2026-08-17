Two terrorists killed, three injured in Balochistan IBO

QUETTA: Security forces killed two terrorists and injured three others during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Killi Zaik area of Balochistan, security sources said on Monday.

According to security sources, the operation was conducted following intelligence reports about the presence of terrorists between Killi Zaik and Kaghli, around 12 kilometres north of the Baseema camp.

An exchange of fire took place between security forces and the terrorists, resulting in the deaths of two terrorists and injuries to three others, the sources said.

One of the killed terrorists was identified as Mushtaq Ahmed, alias Koh e Yar, according to security sources.

A cache of ammunition, magazines, hand grenades and material used in the manufacture of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) was recovered from the terrorists, the sources said.

Security forces reaffirmed their resolve to continue operations against terrorists without interruption until the complete elimination of terrorism and the establishment of lasting peace in Balochistan.

Pakistan security forces kill seven Fitna al-Khawarij in Balochistan

Earlier, security forces conducted another intelligence-based operation in the Lajay area of Kharan district under Operation Radd-ul-Fitna 3, according to security sources.

Seven terrorists affiliated with Fitna al-Khawarij were killed and several others injured during the operation, the sources said.