Pakistan security forces kill seven Fitna al-Khawarij in Balochistan

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan security forces conducted a successful intelligence-based operation in the Lajay area of Kharan district, Balochistan, under Operation Radd-ul-Fitna 3, ARY News reported on Sunday, citing security sources.

As per details, seven terrorists affiliated with Fitna al-Khawarij were killed and several others were injured during the operation, security sources said.

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Modern weapons and a large quantity of ammunition were recovered from the terrorists’ hideouts. Two vehicles and a motorcycle were also seized.

Security forces completely destroyed the terrorists’ hideouts during the operation, according to security sources.

The terrorists were allegedly involved in robbery, extortion, and kidnapping for ransom. The slain terrorists were also reportedly involved in planning targeted killings and suicide attacks.

Security sources said that operations under Operation Radd-ul-Fitna 3 are continuing across Balochistan.

Read more: 5 Fitna al-Hindustan terrorists killed in security forces operation in Panjgur

Earlier this week, security forces killed five terrorists of Fitna al-Hindustan during an intelligence-based operation in Panjgur.

According to the military media wing, on 10 August 2026, Security forces neutralized five terrorists belonging to Fitna Al-Hindustan during a high-tempo, intelligence-driven operation conducted in the Panjgur district of Balochistan. Operation was executed as part of a relentless, ongoing counter-terrorism campaign dedicated to eliminating Indian-sponsored proxies and restoring enduring peace in the region.

In addition to neutralizing the five hostile elements, operational teams recovered and destroyed a significant cache of weapons, ammunition, and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) on site, followed immediately by sanitization operations to clear any remaining threats in the area.