CTD kills five terrorists in Balochistan’s Dukki

QUETTA: The Counter Terrorism Department, in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies, conducted a successful operation in Balochistan’s Dukki, ARY News reported quoting CTD.

As per details, the operation killing five terrorists was carried out at Dukki’s Dabar mountain, targeting members of a banned organization involved in attacks on coal mines, security forces, and civilians.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti expressed satisfaction with the security forces’ efforts, emphasizing that state institutions are fully mobilized to combat terrorism.

He vowed to thwart any attempts to destabilize Balochistan, reaffirming the government’s commitment to sustaining peace and progress in the province at all costs.

It is important to mention here that unidentified assailants broke into a shop in Iran’s Sistan province late at night and killed eight Pakistani workers.

According to security sources, the attackers tied the victims’ hands and feet before shooting them dead, in what authorities described as a premeditated terrorist attack rather than a random crime.

Read more: ‘Not even ten generations of terrorists can destablise Balochistan’, vows COAS Munir

Security sources alleged that banned Baloch terrorist groups, known to have safe havens in Iran, were behind the brutal killings.

The incident raised serious questions about Iran’s ability to curb terrorist activities within its borders, with sources claiming the country has failed to control such groups.

This is not the first such attack in the region. In January last year, terrorists killed several Pakistani laborers in Sistan.

Previously, Pakistan targeted terrorists in the region during Operation Marg Bar Sarmachar, eliminating several threats. Pakistan launched a series of air and artillery strikes inside Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan province, targeting Baloch separatist groups, codenamed Operation Marg Bar Sarmachar by Pakistan.