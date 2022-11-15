CTD kills four alleged terrorists in DI Khan

Dera Ismail Khan: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and police killed four alleged terrorists in Dera town area of Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to police, a joint operation was conducted with CTD in Dera town area of DI Khan. One terrorist was killed in an exchange of fire with the Police and CTD personnel while the other three terrorists were killed in the explosion during the operation.

According to police spokesperson the exchange of fire took place in the muddy area of DI Khan.

Explosives, arms, and ammunition were seized from the possession of the killed alleged terrorists.

Earlier, five ‘terrorists’ were killed during a raid conducted by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Balochistan’s Dasht town, ARY News reported.

The CTD spokesperson said that a raid was conducted in the Ispelinji area of Balochistan’s Dasht town. Five terrorists were killed and four security personnel sustained injuries in the exchange of intense fire.

