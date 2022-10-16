Five terrorists killed in CTD raid

QUETTA: Five ‘terrorists’ have been killed during a raid conducted by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Balochistan’s Dasht town, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The CTD spokesperson said that a raid was conducted in the Ispelinji area of Balochistan’s Dasht town. Five terrorists were killed and four security personnel sustained injuries in the exchange of intense fire.

Earlier on October 10, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) had arrested an alleged terrorist of a banned outfit during a raid in Karachi.

The CTD officials told the media that a raid was conducted near Mauripur Road – Agra Taj. A ‘terrorist of an outlawed outfit’ was arrested during the raid in which the CTD officials also recovered arms, hand grenade and bullets.

The CTD spokesperson added that the brother of the arrested suspect was also killed while making a bomb at his house in Ibrahim Hyderi. “Other accomplices of the accused were arrested by the officials of Ibrahim Hyderi police station,” it added.

